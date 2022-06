NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Alcantara played a lot of baseball growing up in the Dominican Republic, sometimes without a glove. When the Mets’ Starling Marte ripped a home run in Alcantara’s direction at Citi Field on Tuesday night, it didn’t matter that he was holding his 1-year-old son, Levi. Alcantara had a free hand, and that’s all he needed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO