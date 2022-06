When the 2021-22 NHL season began there was an expectation that the Colorado Avalanche would be in this spot. They have had one of the league’s best rosters for more than four years now and have been on the verge of breaking through on a deep playoff run for the past three years before fizzling out in the Second Round. Given their talent level the hope was that it was only a matter of time until they got through.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO