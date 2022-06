Princeton Day played a player down for the game’s final eight and a half minutes and two players down for the final three, but that didn’t stop the Panthers’ Tessa Caputo from finding her team’s top goal scorer, Paige Gardner, open in front of the net with two minutes left to play to score one final goal and propel top seeded PDS to a 15-14 win over 4-seed Bishop Eustace in the semifinal of the Non-Public B Tournament in Princeton on Tuesday.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO