Red Lion man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with allegedly strangling someone and threatening to kill another person with a knife. Manheim Township Police say the incident occurred around on May 26 at 4:21 a.m. around the 1000 block of Marshall Ave. Police say Michael Quinones, 33, allegedly struck someone in the face and chest and then strangled them with his forearm. The victim told police Quinones also threw them against a door after cutting off their airway.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO