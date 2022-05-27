ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lion, PA

Red Lion man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County jury has sentenced a man to life in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old girl back in 2019 on Friday, May...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 10

khalil muhammad
3d ago

he should if truly guilty be executed I'm not impressed with life sentence I believe the victim family should have the final say life or death not someone playing God and feeling like they are god. they got people who agree with this system that is corrupt and playing with political parties

Reply(4)
2
