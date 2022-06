She's one of the great musical roles, but Marian in The Music Man wasn't even on Sutton Foster's wish list. "When they first approached me about three years ago to play her, my first response was 'What? Why?' I didn't understand. It didn't make any sense to me," the actress admits in the latest episode of EW's The Awardist podcast. "I could probably cast 20 other people before I would get to me — but I think that was also why she was intriguing, was that she was not in my wheelhouse."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO