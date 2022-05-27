ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Peace Corps volunteer hosts fundraiser Friday for Ukraine with KC Irish Center

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

An event Friday organized by an Olathe woman who spent two years serving in central Ukraine will raise money for the community where she taught for two years in the Peace Corps.

The fundraiser will take place at 6 p.m. in Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore Avenue, in partnership with the Kansas City Irish Center.

“I’ve never put on an event this size,” said 34-year-old Paige Barrows.

“It’s great to be able to do this for people I care so much about, but it’s still a really sad and solemn occasion, the fact we have to do this at all.”

From 2010 to 2012, Barrows volunteered in a village outside the metropolis of Cherkasy.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Barrows began sending money to friends impacted by the war. Other friends of hers asked how they could help and she began raising funds for her former community.

She’s sent nearly $15,000 so far using TransferWise, a money transfer app.

“Most of the money was going to supplies,” Barrows said. “They bought two tons of food for the community and people passing through,” she said, adding that included medication and clothing for those in need.

Barrows said as the war escalated, she learned a former student of hers was killed near a shopping center. Other friends continue to fight on the front lines.

The event Friday will feature a Ukrainian dance performance, traditional cream-filled pastries and cakes from European Delights, a local Ukrainian owned market, and a musician playing a bandura, a Ukrainian string instrument.

Barrow said the evening will be capped off with her reading a letter from a Ukrainian friend who used the donations to purchase supplies.

“While this is a celebration and we want people to feel that, this is also a fundraiser for victims of war,” she said.

“We want people to recognize the tragedies happening in Ukraine and open their hearts to help.”

Money raised will be donated to Children’s Hospitals and to funds for internally displaced Ukrainians, she said.

Tickets are $20 at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qa1JX_0fslPcC400
Paige Barrows, right, pictured with friends during her two year service in the Peace Corps in a central Ukrainian village outside the city of Cherkasy. Barrows stayed in the village from 2010 to 2012. Submitted

Comments / 0

Related
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Public Radio Hypes Racist Legacy Of Country Club Plaza

Local media is openly hostile to this local bit of Kansas City history despite the great many JOBS the embattled entertainment district provides. Nevertheless . . . Check cowtown progressives dwelling on the misdeeds of a long dead real estate developer . . . Which is slightly less courageous than calling out anybody who is currently in power.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Celebration at the Station returns to Kansas City in 2022

The cause of the fire at Buzzard Beach was still being investigated Tuesday afternoon. The National World War One Museum and Memorial commemorated those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a bell tolling ceremony featuring a presentation of colors, a wreath laying, and a reading of the poem For the Fallen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Olathe, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Olathe, KS
Society
theraymorejournal.com

Raymore BBQ joint nominated for Best Burnt Ends in Kansas City

The Jiggy Pig has been nominated for Best Burnt Ends and Best Food Truck in Kansas City magazine’s Best of KC poll. Raymore residents should be familiar with The Jiggy Pig. Although it is a food truck, the barbecue joint serves primarily Raymore and surrounding areas in Cass County.
RAYMORE, MO
greenabilitymagazine.com

Nominate neighbors for KC Green Award

Is your Kansas City neighborhood working on a community garden, recycling initiative, energy-efficiency project, vacant lot repurposing or other Earth-friendly idea?. The city of Kansas City, MO is calling for nominations for its KC Green Neighborhood Recognition Program. As part of the city’s KC Green initiative, this program recognizes neighborhoods that have implemented sustainable practices.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
tonyskansascity.com

COVID Regs & Mask Policy Ramp Up At Kansas City Hospitals

A quick sign of the times . . . The pandemic continues its hold on policy at local institutions. Here's one more example that the COVID dress code is here to stay . . . The hospital said it will transition to the "yellow zone." The hospital said as a reminder masks are still required for all visitors aged 2 and up.
KANSAS CITY, KS
rejournals.com

A reconstructed I-70? Thanks to Kansas City SmartPort and St. Louis Regional Freightway it’s closer to becoming a reality

The long range vision of a reconstructed, higher capacity Interstate-70 between Kansas City and the St. Louis area is coming into sharper focus thanks to a new partnership between Kansas City SmartPort and the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The two organizations have just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Ukraine#The Peace Corps#Russia#Charity#Kc Irish Center#Drexel Hall#Transferwise#Ukrainian#European Delights
tonyskansascity.com

Ur Local Swimming Hole Is Disgusting

For our friends on vacay . . . Here's a word of caution and a reminder that local holes are always treacherous. Take a peek at stinky danger and the constant danger of infection . . . The department has posted signs at both the beaches. "E. Coli is naturally...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
kcur.org

At Kansas City’s oldest Black high school, a new space finally celebrates history

At the grand opening of Lincoln College Preparatory Academy’s new alumni room on May 24, Ronald Walton got to see 20 years of work finally pay off. “There's a lot of history here that is unknown — put around the corner, put under the covers,” said Walton, who graduated in 1954, when it was called Lincoln High School. “It's just the way it is. But this is an effort to tell as much of that story, factually, as it can be told.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Eat Out Season Arrives

Because sweating whilst eating amid the smell of sewers is a local tradition . . . Here's the legislative peek behind the madness. Kansas City officials made it easier for those businesses to set up outdoor dining on the sidewalk or street. The city waived certain fees and loosened some of the rules for permits for outdoor dining setups. The result: 81 permits for sidewalk and street cafes were approved, giving diners a safer option and businesses a way to stay afloat.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
3K+
Followers
837
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy