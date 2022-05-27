ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

COVID Transmission Waning Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

By Rob Sussman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI (WTAQ) — The number of Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 spread is shrinking...

Mayors Monday: Merrill’s Steve Hass

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Merrill Mayor Steve Hass has emphasized housing projects in his first two months in office. “The city just purchased eight lots from Church Mutual over on Johnson Street,” said Hass. “We are going to send out RFP’s and let builders come in to show us what they would put on those lots. We’ll select whichever one fits that area best for single-family dwellings.”
MERRILL, WI
Woodchucks, Rafters Drop Openers

Fond du Lac, WI – On Northwoods League opening Day Monday afternoon, the Wausau Woodchucks fell by a final score of 11-2 at the hands of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Spiders started fast by scoring two runs in their first four at-bats. But after the early trouble, Woodchucks starter DJ Radtke (Georgia) settled in and kept the game close.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Lincoln County seeks foster family for three girls

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Lincoln County Department of Social Services is looking for a long-term foster home for three teenage girls. In a Facebook post the Lincoln County Health Department said the girls are without a parent or guardian, and it is important to keep them together. The...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Restlawn Memorial Park honors fallen soldiers

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Family, friends, and veterans gathered together on Memorial Day to remember those who lost their lives in service to the country. “Please Lord make all of us younger people that we have in this country remember what Memorial Day is all about,” said Vietnam Veteran David Bautsch.
WAUSAU, WI
Kayaks Stolen From Iverson Park

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Northward Peddle and Paddle at Iverson Park is asking for thieves and vandals to show themselves. Owner Patrick Gatterman says four kayaks were stolen on Friday, prompting him to up trail cameras near their shop and requested extra police presence monitoring the area. He...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Plea Deal Canceled for Suspect in Deadly Portage County Home Invasion

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — A Stevens Point man involved in a deadly home invasion has announced he wants to withdraw his pleas. Benjamin Smith was in a Portage County courtroom last week where his attorney announced that he learned of Smith’s intention on May 24th, just one day before a scheduled sentencing hearing. Court records show that Judge Patrica Baker and others were caught off guard by the sudden switch, and no action in the case was taken on May 25th.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
High-Flying Pointers Clinch Spot in DIII College World Series

WHITEWATER, WI (WSAU) — The UW-Stevens Point baseball team will continue their season next week at the NCAA Division III College World Series in Cedar Rapids, IA. The Pointers got three home runs from Lucas Luedte and a grand slam from Logan Matson of Neillsville to complete an 11-7 victory over UW-Whitewater and eliminate the Warhawks from the DIII tournament.
WHITEWATER, WI

