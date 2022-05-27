COVID Transmission Waning Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – There’s a lawsuit that challenges whether cities in Wisconsin can take outside money to help administer elections and count the votes. The case didn’t get off to a good start. Dane County Judge Stephen Ehlke referred to parts of the lawsuit as “close to preposterous,” “ridiculous” and “a stretch”. So, we know that he’s going to rule in favor of allowing cities to take Zuck Bucks – grants from Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life – to help run elections. Green Bay, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Madison, and Racine got most of the money in Wisconsin. The case is almost certain to be appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have the final say.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO