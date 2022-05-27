ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neir’s Tavern, Queens bar featured in ‘Goodfellas,’ celebrating life of Ray Liotta

By Finn Hoogensen
 4 days ago

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Neir’s Tavern, the historic Queens bar used in Martin Scorsese’s mob classic “Goodfellas,” is hosting an event Friday evening to celebrate the life of the late actor Ray Liotta.

Liotta died in his sleep this week while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.

Liotta, a New Jersey native, is best known for his role as mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas.” Neir’s Tavern served as a backdrop for memorable scenes in the movie.

Neir’s Tavern displays “Goodfellas” themed artwork and features menu items such as the “Goodfella” burger and the “Wise Guy” cocktail.

The bar is holding an event Friday at 8 p.m. to celebrate Liotta’s life. Neir’s is located at 87-48 78th Street.

