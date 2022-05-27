ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two shoplifters

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 29-year-old Shane Jacobs and 30-year-old Mariah Black were arrested May 18 at the Target on Coors near Paseo. Deputies say they tried to steal nearly $650 worth of merchandise.

“Take down, take down:” An inside look at catching shoplifters

BCSO says the two are known shoplifters at that location and they were also found with drugs. The department says it has already done several of these operations recently and plan to do more in the future.

