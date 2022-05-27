ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Attending OTAs 'a big positive'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfnA7_0fslObqc00
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL organized team activities often generate headlines when noteworthy veterans, such as Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, skip the voluntary sessions. On the other hand, plenty of players change clubs during the offseason and, thus, feel they need additional time with new teammates during spring workouts.

Star safety Tyrann Mathieu first made his name with the LSU Tigers and, more recently, earned multiple First-Team All-Pro nods with the Kansas City Chiefs before he put pen to paper on a deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier this month. Per John DeShazier of the Saints' website, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Mathieu vowed to attend OTAs. The 30-year-old explained his mindset.

"Just being around teammates, being around the coaches, getting in the playbook," Mathieu remarked. "I'm a player that, once I understand the playbook and the scheme, I can kind of let my anticipation, my personality show. I think it was just a big positive for me to be here, get to know my teammates, get to know the coaches and how everybody likes to roll."

Mathieu obviously could've watched tape and, like many of his peers, worked out with his own trainer(s) away from the team ahead of Memorial Day. That was never going to be his process.

"I think this time in the season, obviously a lot of veterans would rather go without it, but I think in some situations it can be a real, good positive and you can get a lot of good things from it," he added about OTAs.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany announce second pregnancy

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany had a big announcement on social media Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback confirmed that his wife is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Mahomes announced the news by posting a picture of the two with their daughter Sterling, who was holding a sign about her upcoming “big sister duties.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Ex-Seahawks Star Publicly Trashes Russell Wilson, Broncos

There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Report

A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Yardbarker

Ravens Wide Receiver Reveals that He Believed the Packers Would Draft Him in Round One

If there was one phrase that could be the anthem of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL Draft, it is this: “The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.” We all know that. It would be a safe bet that people who have not even heard of football know that, at least. It is spread around social media often enough every March. One wide receiver, though, Baltimore Ravens second-year player Rashad Bateman, believed that he was going to the Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Antonio Brown announcement

To the surprise of very few people, Antonio Brown does not expect to play in the NFL in 2022. He said it himself during an interview that took place at a Fan Controlled Football game. “Obviously, we live the game, but you can’t play forever,” Brown said. “I think I’m...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New Orleans Saints
Yardbarker

The Packers Should Still Pursue a Trade for This Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have made numerous headlines this offseason. In many of them, it has been due to their wide receiver crisis. First, they franchise tagged Davante Adams. Then, Adams said he would not play under the tag. Finally, they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders for two picks in this year’s NFL Draft. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and Equanimeous St. Brown signed with the Chicago Bears.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy, Raiders

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain said that he’s looking to build upon the positive aspects of his game that gained him all-rookie honors. “The best thing that I can do is to be able to work on little bits and things — little pieces of my game or add little bits and pieces to my game,” Surtain said, via the team’s official website. “Also, work on things that you know you’re good at, but you know that you can improve on, too. Just that little bit of management for myself. That’s what I’ll be able to do.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Yardbarker

Yankees finally starting to phase out struggling slugger

The New York Yankees might be the best team in baseball, but they have significant struggles of their own. With the number of injuries mounting after a tumultuous last week, the Bombers have had to supplement some big losses with depth pieces. General manager Brian Cashman has already made several...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bubba Wallace’s crew chief admits to making ‘mistake’ in Coca-Cola 600

Bootie Barker admitted to making a big mistake that cost Bubba Wallace during the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota started the race in the seventh spot and finished fifth during the first stage. The 23XI Racing team did not make it past the second stage due to an error.
CONCORD, NC
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Joked With LeBron James After Jimmy Butler Set New Heat Elimination Game Scoring Record: "Make Room... Jimmy Butler Has Entered The Room."

Jimmy Butler is the current best player on the Miami Heat, and there's no doubt that he's the face of their franchise. Jimmy Butler managed to lead them to the NBA Finals in 2020, and if the Miami Heat end up winning Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, then Jimmy Butler will be making his second Finals trip.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Jameis Winston Has 'Visible' Limp: NFL World Reacts

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looks to be a bit banged up at OTAs. Winston reportedly has a "visible limp" during these sessions as he's working his way back from ACL surgery. He suffered a torn ACL during week eight of the 2021 season and didn't play again for the rest of the year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Miles Boykin admits why he used to hate his new team

Wide receiver Miles Boykin went from hating the Pittsburgh Steelers to playing for them, and he had a funny reason for that hatred. Boykin was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. The former Notre Dame receiver had initially believed he was a lock to be drafted by the Steelers, so when they passed on him in favor of Diontae Johnson, he resented the organization immediately.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy