Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Attending OTAs 'a big positive'

NFL organized team activities often generate headlines when noteworthy veterans, such as Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, skip the voluntary sessions. On the other hand, plenty of players change clubs during the offseason and, thus, feel they need additional time with new teammates during spring workouts.

Star safety Tyrann Mathieu first made his name with the LSU Tigers and, more recently, earned multiple First-Team All-Pro nods with the Kansas City Chiefs before he put pen to paper on a deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier this month. Per John DeShazier of the Saints' website, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Mathieu vowed to attend OTAs. The 30-year-old explained his mindset.

"Just being around teammates, being around the coaches, getting in the playbook," Mathieu remarked. "I'm a player that, once I understand the playbook and the scheme, I can kind of let my anticipation, my personality show. I think it was just a big positive for me to be here, get to know my teammates, get to know the coaches and how everybody likes to roll."

Mathieu obviously could've watched tape and, like many of his peers, worked out with his own trainer(s) away from the team ahead of Memorial Day. That was never going to be his process.