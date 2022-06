As we finish out the holiday weekend, gusty northwesterly winds will be a key player in the forecast. A red flag warning is in effect for our neighbors just to the northeast of Santa Clara County, so it suffices to say that fire danger is elevated for our interior locations as well. Closer to the coast, we'll see cool and gusty winds and below normal highs as a result. However, noticeable warming is then expected by mid-week, especially for inland cities. Stay tuned to the forecast for fire alerts that may pop up in our area!

MONTEREY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO