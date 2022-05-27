ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Frankie Avalon joins forces with Fabian for Rivers Casino show

By Paul Guggenheimer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of legendary ’50s and ’60s crooners, Frankie Avalon and Fabian, will be appearing together as “Dick Fox’s Golden Boys” on Aug. 27 at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the North Shore. Both were teen idols, as they were called back in their heyday....

triblive.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Rockin' Roosevelt' to bring 11 bands to Arnold park

Jim Varhola spent a lot of his youth in playgrounds around his home in Springdale. “That’s what we did — we played soccer, softball, football. I don’t know what I would have done without the parks we had,” said Varhola, of Upper Burrell. “It’s important to have those things available to the kids and keep them staffed and clean and safe.”
ARNOLD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Stage AE hosting 'Masters of the Mic' featuring legends of hip-hop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several hip-hop legends will be performing in Pittsburgh today. The Citizen Science Lab will host the "Masters of the Mic" fundraiser at Stage AE. Artists performing include Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Big Daddy Kane, and Rakim among others. The Citizen Science Lab is a nonprofit that offers education STEM programs to underserved youth. "This fundraiser will help support quality, hands-on STEM programs designed to directly impact communities of color," said Dr. Andre Samuel, Founder, President, & CEO of The Citizen Science Lab. "Not only will the event celebrate science, but it will celebrate the roots of Hip-Hop along with some of the genre's pioneers."To become a sponsor or buy tickets, you can check out more on the Citizen Science Lab at this link!
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Juneteenth Festival, Art Extravaganza and more around Sewickley

The Sewickley Community Center will host a Juneteenth Art & Music Festival on June 18 from noon-6 p.m. It is free and open to the public. There will be live music featuring The Flow Band, Ibeji Drum Ensemble and more, as well as children’s activities, vendors, a raffle, tours of the center, swimming ($2) and more. For more information, visit sewickleycommunitycenter.com.
SEWICKLEY, PA
Philadelphia, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Educator joins West Overton staff as whiskey distiller

The real potency of the whiskey being produced at West Overton Village is its ability to capture in barrels and bottles the history of the rural community’s 19th century industrial transformation. So it seems natural those in charge of the East Huntingdon museum complex turned to a home-brewing enthusiast...
UNIONTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Conny Creek Brewing taps into increased business with brew truck

Members of the Layton family of North Apollo continue to pour their energy into two businesses celebrating suds, food and socializing. Conny Creek Brewing Company, with locations in Allegheny Township and Saxonburg, is a family-friendly brewpub serving craft beers brewed in-house by brewmaster Lee Layton. Layton is a co-owner with...
SAXONBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kayafest returns to the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a two-year hiatus, Kayafest returns today in the Strip District.It's a Caribbean-style block party that takes place along Smallman Street.There will be free live music, festive street food, and refreshments from Kaya.The fun got underway at three this afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport internet company opens new brewery, restaurant

The Freeport-based internet company, Salsgiver Inc., is giving community service a new meaning with its decision to rehab the former Freeport Foods at 309 Fifth St. to establish a brewery and restaurant. Salsgiver recently opened Essential Fermentation Restaurant and Brewery, serving up special craft beer and traditional and non-traditional entrees...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Westmoreland art museum hosts 'triple feature' reception

A Saturday evening reception at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art was a “triple feature,” according to Anne Kraybill, the Greensburg museum’s Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO. It served as the opening of the exhibit, “Alone Together: Encounters in American Realism,” featuring works of magic realist and scene...
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Rib and Music Festival is underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great food and live music are just some of the things you can enjoy at the Butler Rib and Music Festival.The festival is taking place all weekend long at the Butler Farm show grounds.The event brings nationally-known rib masters to Butler County.Tickets are $7 and parking is just $5.Today's festivities run from noon until ten o'clock tonight.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: News from Kennywood, McCandless

A special presentation about the old West View Park will be given at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center on 830 Aufman Lane at 7 p.m. June 14. Mike Funyak, author of the new book “West View Park: The Story of the T.M. Harton Company,” will discuss his book and the history of the late, great amusement park.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

Julia Zenkevich | WESA

Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

To infinity: Area woman to compete in Mrs. Galaxy Pageant

Sandahl Taylor isn't shooting for the stars. She's aiming to infinity and beyond. When Taylor, a military wife, mother and career woman, takes the stage this August at McAllen Convention Center in Texas, she will be the first Pennsylvanian woman in more than a decade to represent the state in the International Galaxy Pageant.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Happenings for May 30, 2022, in Plum, Oakmont

Plum Borough’s SummerFest 2022 is scheduled from June 23-25 at Larry Mills Park, Fontana Drive. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The festival features food trucks, games plus fireworks on Saturday. Free round-trip shuttle service from Amplify...
PLUM, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Memorial Day 2022: Kennywood and Idlewild Parks; Told Ya So Band at Baja Bar and Grill (Mon., 5/30/22)

Kennywood and Idlewild — TWO iconic amusement parks. 1) Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What's That: The concrete remains of an old lumber mill in Greensburg

Behind Offutt Field in Greensburg, a walk along South Urania Avenue offers an unencumbered view of the football game, along a long stretch of unusually thick concrete that runs for several hundred feet along the road. As it approaches what is now MB Bride, the concrete wall is broken up...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Mick Jagger and Rocco are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________Mick JaggerAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Mick Jagger! This handsome guy is ready to rock out with his new family! He arrived at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, May 30, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Memorial Day. A time of remembrance. A time of prayer. Take a...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh releases community visioning studies for East Hills, Lincoln-Lemington Belmar

Pittsburgh’s Department of City Planning has released the inaugural Neighborhood Visioning Plans for the city’s East Hills and Lincoln-Lemington Belmar neighborhoods. The plans were developed through a 14-month process with the East Hills Consensus Group and Lincoln Lemington Collaborative, with support from Councilman Ricky Burgess’s office. Neighborhood...
PITTSBURGH, PA

