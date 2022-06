A popular summer program is returning to Crossway Church on U.S. 61 South. Camp WinShape, which is sponsored by Chick-fil-A, returns to the church after a two-year layoff because of COVID-19. The camp will run from June 6-10 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $224 per camper and Jessica Gain, children’s ministry associate at Crossway, said registration will be accepted until the start of the camp. She said more than 100 children have already signed up for the camp.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO