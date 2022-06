The 28-year-old woman says that doctors believed she was suffering from COVID-19 when she was feeling breathless and she initially thought it might be down to being stuck indoors during the pandemic lockdown. The doctors told her to go to the hospital where she had blood tests and further checks. It was later confirmed that she did not have COVID-19. Unfortunately, her symptoms were actually a sign of cancer. The young woman is now urging anyone who has symptoms or who has concerns to get checked.

