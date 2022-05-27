Colle Initiates Launch Of NFT-Backed Marketplace Pilot

Colle is collecting $15M of inventory to start the beta version and $50M to launch public trading/biding options!

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Colle announces the launch of onboarding marketers and collectors to the first Web3 marketplace for luxury goods backed by NFT. They have started to take an early interest in onboarding unique shoppers with premium handbags and Swiss watches collection. Colle aims to build a curated, trusted community with legitimate consumers and products.

The first market launch is in the USA, followed by the EU, Middle East, and Asia.

Colle is creating a safe platform where consumers will trade goods peer-to-peer and avoid appraisal and authentication services through a "middleman." However, for those who need a helping hand, they offer effective authentication procedures to verify product and seller/buyer profiles.

The beauty of Colle's platform is the ability for NFTs to serve as a collection showcase and a smart contract with details of origins. So collectors can keep their inventory and sell them from the comfort of their homes/businesses.

Colle's state-of-the-art commission strategy is based on the item's value and the complexity, i.e., the risk factor of every transaction.

Committed to making web3 accessible to all, Colle is offering alternative payment options and displaying various currencies for crypto and non-crypto holders.

About Colle:

Colle is a peer-to-peer marketplace for trading luxury goods backed by NFT. The biggest problem with today's marketplaces in web 3 is the lack of space to build trusting and ongoing relationships. Colle is offering a fully vetted platform with verified and certified consumers in a close (by invite-only) virtual community to (re)sell collectibles with trusted members.

Contact: press@colle.io

www.colle.io

(786)520-8062

