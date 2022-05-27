ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Slammed By Fans After Telling Crowd He 'Fantasizes' About Amber Heard 'Beating' Him Up

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago

"Euphoria" star Dominic Fike went viral this week after he told a crowd mid-concert that he fantasizes about embattled Amber Heard beating him up.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Chase Chrisley Posts Cryptic Message About 'Getting Through' Tough Situations After Todd Allegedly Paid Blackmailer

Chase Chrisley has sought out words of wisdom during his family's difficult time. On Thursday, May 27, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, took to Instagram to share a video of fellow television personality Steve Harvey speaking about endurance and going through difficult times in life. "You can't tell god how to bless you," the Family Feud host said in the poignant clip. "You can't tell him what you want and how to do it because it won't ever go the way you want it to." LINDSIE CHRISLEY DISOWNS FAMILY FOR 'HARASSMENT AND THREATS' AMID TODD & JULIE'S INDICTMENT FOR...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kate Moss Watches Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck Play Third Show Together Just Days After She Testified On His Behalf – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Just days after testifying on his behalf in Johnny Depp’s acrimonious $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard, Kate Moss joined her ex-boyfriend as he jammed with Jeff Beck for a third night in a row on the guitar legend’s European tour. According to multiple reports, Moss attended Tuesday’s show to see her ex and Beck perform at Royal Albert Hall in London. Six days before, she gave very brief testimony via video, refuting a rumored allegation that the actor pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated in the 1990s. “He...
NFL
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

2K+
Followers
265
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy