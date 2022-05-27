ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Democratic Senate candidates fundraise off Uvalde shooting

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

S everal Democratic Senate candidates have sent fundraising emails referencing the shooting in Uvalde, Texas , that left 19 students and two teachers dead, using the tragedy to highlight their support for gun control legislation.

Senate candidates in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania sent fundraising emails to their supporters on Wednesday, the day following the shooting. Gun control immediately became a rallying cry for those who saw the tragedy as the result of loose regulation.

Iowa Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer's campaign blamed Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley for not supporting legislation that she said would have prevented the shooting, saying that instead, he has "sat on his hands in Washington for 47 years while our children are being murdered." A large button with a link to donate to her campaign was positioned below the message.

"This tragedy is on every spineless politician who has refused to put commonsense gun laws into place," the pitch read, adding, "To win real change, to elect leaders who will stand up to the gun lobby, we all have a part to play. I will always fight to keep our kids and our communities safe and do everything within my power to win the legislative change our country desperately needs."

In Wisconsin, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes , who is running for Senate, promised supporters in a campaign fundraising email that he would push for gun control legislation in the Senate.

"The time to act and save lives is long overdue," the message read. "And it will require abolishing the Senate filibuster in order to make that happen. Democrats control the House, the Senate, and the White House. There's no reason we can't get this done."

The message also ended with a link to contribute to his campaign.

Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman's email followed a similar format, saying that as "parents of elementary school children," he and his wife support approaching gun control legislation by ending the filibuster in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he would bring gun reform up for a vote when the Senate returns from its Memorial Day recess, even if attempts at bipartisan negotiations fail. To open debate on any bill would require 60 votes in a 50-50 partisan divide.

Finkenauer's and Barnes's campaigns did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

