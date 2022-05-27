Father and son arrested, accused in parking lot shooting on Johnston Street

A father and son have been arrested in connection with a Saturday shooting on Johnston Street that injured several people.

Police say on May 27, 2022, the United States Marshall Service and LPD were able to take in custody, Luis Alonso Pineda 46, and his son, Luis Justin Pineda 21.

Luis Alonso Pineda had active warrants for 2 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder, 2 counts of second-degree battery and 2 counts of simple battery.

Luis Justin Pineda had active warrants for 2 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder and 2 counts of second-degree battery. Both suspects surrendered and were taken into custody without incident.

Both were booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the above-mentioned charges.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a business located at 4416 Johnston Street at 1:50 am.

There, police located a 27-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

It is believed that a disturbance occurred inside of the business and the two parties involved met again in the parking lot. During the disturbance in the parking lot, one of the suspects began firing a pistol, striking the victim twice.

There were three other victims that were battered during the altercation, police say. All three were treated and released for minor injuries.

