Nice Memorial Day weekend

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIswF_0fslNgE200

Feeling good for May standards out there tonight.

We'll see those lows drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Saturday morning under fair skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBq3t_0fslNgE200 Saturday morning
Overnight lows

Plenty of sun once again Saturday as highs push the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Like today, the humidity won't be too terribly bad!

However, it won't last long as we'll start to see a return flow out the Gulf come Sunday.

With that, the muggies will begin to make their return.

Memorial Day weekend
Outlook

But still mostly sunny skies expected Sunday into Memorial Day itself (Monday).

It'll be hot for our afternoons as highs climb into the lower 90s.

If you plan on heading to the pool, beach, or lake this weekend, be sure to review your water safety tips, especially when it comes to children.

Full summer heat and humidity will be on display for the rest of next week.

We'll start to introduce isolated afternoon/evening rain chances (20-30%) back into the forecast Tuesday-Friday, but no particular day will be a washout.

In fact, I am not seeing any major weather systems on the horizon at least through the next ~10 days.

TROPICS
No new developments expected at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
KATC News

KATC News

