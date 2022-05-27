ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, TN

Cumberland Cavern hosts the Spin Doctors concert on next Sunday in McMinnville

Warren County News Digest
Warren County News Digest
 4 days ago

Known by the success “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”, the band Spin Doctors will perform at Cumberland Caverns, Tennessee’s largest show venue, in McMinnville on May 29th.

The event begins at 3pm, located at 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN. According to the event’s official website, it will happen 333 feet below ground, since “concerts are hosted in The Volcano Room, a natural amphitheater”. The organizers also say that Cumberland Caverns is “one of the most acoustically pure natural spaces on earth.”

The band Spin Doctors has a thirty-year-old stable career, multiple success and are an American alternative rock band from New York City recognized by its chemistry since the band foundation till nowadaysand their exclusive songs.

Spin Doctors concert has three entry tiers for General Admission, the Premium Access, costing $75 per ticket and permits you enjoy access to The Volcano Room 75 minutes prior to showtime; The Early Entry, $65 per ticket, which you’re able to access to The Volcano Room 65 minutes prior to showtime and the General Admission, $55 per ticket, that you can enjoy access to The Volcano Room 55 minutes prior to showtime.

If you want to do an Exploration Tour pre-show, it costs $16 per ticket. Buy your tickets and guarantee your entrance on the website and call +1 931-668-4396 for more information.

Warren County News Digest

Warren County, Tennessee
ABOUT

Warren County News Digest provides daily and weekly news and news summarization for Warren County.

