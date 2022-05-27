ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Stanton: In Harm’s Way

 4 days ago
Doug Stanton is a teacher, screenwriter and #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Harm’s Way,” “Horse Soldiers,” and “The Odyssey if Echo Company.”

He also founded the National Writers Series. He joined us LIVE today to talk about his new version of “In Harm’s Way” which came out this month. The book accounts of the Black soldiers onboard, a story that has gone untold, in part, because the sailors he interviewed for the original book weren’t aware that African Americans were on board and didn’t survive the torpedo attack.

Stanton says that he writes and talks about “existential moments when ordinary men and women are forced to adapt and make extraordinary decisions at the least likely moment. That’s when change happens, whether we like it or not.” He has also written on travel, sport, and entertainment, during which time he nearly drowned off Cape Horn waters, got mugged by jungle revolutionaries, played basketball with George Clooney, and took an acting lesson from a gracious Harrison Ford.

He will be at Horizon Books Saturday, May 28th from Noon to 2 p.m. to sign new additions of “In Harm’s Way”.

