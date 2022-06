MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a shootout that took place Sunday night at a McClellanville gas station. According to CCSO, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 10105 Highway 17 North. Deputies were called to what was described as an active shooting, with over 50 shell casings collected from the scene.

MCCLELLANVILLE, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO