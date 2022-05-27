ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BEST EATS: ‘Hot Cheetos Pickles’ by Antojitos Kesi

By Jason Kotowski
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I ordered the “Hot Cheetos Pickles” from Antojitos Kesi , I expected deep-fried, Cheetos-crusted pickle chips, maybe served with a side of ranch dressing.

What I got was a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos topped with chopped pickles, gummy and chili candies, chamoy, lime juice and Tajin seasoning — and it was outstanding. It fulfills every taste sensation, is crunchy one moment then chewy the next, sweet then sour, thrumming with heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfvpR_0fslKPLc00

Fried pickles, which I like, are positively boring in comparison.

An added plus was the snack’s ease of travel, especially since Antojitos Kesi, on the day I visited, set up shop at the East Bakersfield Festival in Jefferson Park. The Cheetos bag safely secured its messy contents as I checked out other vendors and watched the mariachis play and dancers twirl.

I’m hard-pressed to think of another snack packing so much flavor into a 3.5-oz bag.

