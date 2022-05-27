Historical Society offers a visit with fur traders

JOB DUTIES: Under the supervision of the Dean of Business and Entrepreneurship, and in collaboration with other faculty, you will teach a variety of credit and continuing education courses in the Business Management and Entrepreneurship program. The courses you teach may be online, hybrid, or face to face. You will focus on continuous improvement of your courses so that they are relevant and engaging, enhancing the ever-important student experience. You will have the opportunity to establish and build relationships with employers, students, the three native nations in our district, and your colleagues. Your responsibilities are at the Rhinelander Campus and other outreach locations with variable hours that may include day, evening, and/or weekend assignments. Nicolet College faculty sign an annual, renewable 12-month contract and teach on a year-round, trimester schedule. You will participate in college committees which support the College and program goals and initiatives.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO