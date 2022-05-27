ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

JFK's 'eternal flame' persists even amid inclement weather

By Adriana Navarro, Accuweather.com
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477niO_0fslJgMs00

On a brisk November day in 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy stood before the coffin of her late husband, lighting a torch at the head of the grave with the intention of the flame being an eternal symbol of John F. Kennedy's spirit.

The symbol had been a last-minute request from the former first lady the day before the graveside service that sent engineers scrambling to scavenge through electrical shops for the necessary supplies to create a burner for an eternal flame that could endure the elements, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

On such short notice, they turned up with what the Corps described as a tiki torch.

Members of the Corps tested the torch, soaking it with water and blasting it with air, and the flame persisted.

A gas line connected to a propane tank 200 feet from the grave fed the flame "at a pressure high enough to resist being blown out by the heaviest wind," The New York Times reported at the time. Evergreens were placed around the base to cover the tubing and base of the device.

But since that day, the flame has been accidentally extinguished at least two times in over 50 years, one of which was due to weather-related technical difficulties.

The first time the flame was extinguished was Dec. 10, 1963, after it was doused with holy water just 15 days after it was lit.

The superintendent of Arlington National Cemetery at the time, John C. Metzler, told The Associated Press that a group of children from 8 to 11 years old had been taking turns sprinkling the grave with holy water when "the cap came off the bottle, and a stream of water hit the flame directly -- extinguishing it."

One of the assistants at the graveyard was able to relight the flame within a few minutes.

Confidence in the permanence of the quickly-cobbled-together ignition device was hardly high, with The New York Times writing the day of the ceremony that it was a temporary fixture. A final decision had yet to be made on the nature of a more permanent arrangement.

The upgrade came a few years later in 1967, a few days after the remains of President John F. Kennedy and two of his deceased children were moved to their permanent grave about 40 feet to the center of the then-unfinished memorial.

The grave area was paved with irregular stones of Cape Cod granite, taken from near the president's home by family members, and fescue (a type of grass) and clover planted around them to give the appearance of stones naturally sitting in a Massachusetts field, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

The new burner had a specially designed apparatus created by the Institute of Gas Technology of Chicago, consisting of a nozzle and an electric ignition system, according to the museum's website. A constantly flashing electric spark near the tip of the nozzle reignites the gas if the exposed flame is extinguished by wind, rain or any unforeseen accidents to create an enduring flame.

Later that year, however, an August rainstorm extinguished the flame when the automatic spark igniter faltered due to a flooded transformer. It was quickly repaired and the torch relit.

There are a few technicalities to the persistence of the flame. For example, the flame can be shared and it can even travel.

During the days following Kennedy's assassination, the Rev. Walter E. Fauntroy represented the civil rights organization Southern Christian Leadership Conference by carrying a torch lit from the eternal flame to ceremonies presided over by President Lyndon B. Johnson at the Lincoln Memorial.

In 2013, the fire of the torch was shared once more with the specially-designed lamp that would carry the flame across the Atlantic to New Ross in County Wexford, Ireland, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's visit to his ancestral home during a state visit in 1963. The flame was used to light the Emigrant Flame memorial in the same county that Kennedy's great-grandfather had immigrated from in 1848.

In a similar fashion, the flame can also be transferred to a temporary device if maintenance is required for the main one. Then, when the main source needs to be extinguished for repairs, it can be said that the eternal flame remains lit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48feGI_0fslJgMs00

Brian Swersky of Gasman Services and Consulting, which fabricated the new John F. Kennedy Eternal Flame burner assembly, inspects the burner and igniters to ensure they are working properly Oct. 1, 2013. Photo by Patrick Bloodgood/U.S. Army

This happened in 2003 when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District, along with contracting partners, replaced the burner assembly and the supporting infrastructure. They replaced the gas, electric and compressed airlines for the flame and installed new drainage lines under the flame, according to the Arlington National Cemetery's website. The gas pressure regulators were also moved outside the chamber for easier maintenance and access.

This was only the second time in history that a temporary flame has been used at the gravesite, with the first being when Jackie Kennedy reached over the mound of evergreen wreaths that cloaked the quick work of engineers to light the memorial created for her late husband.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested in California

Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence in Northern California, The Associated Press reported. Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m in Napa County and was charged with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, according to CNN.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
People

JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Awards Liz Cheney Profile in Courage

Republican Liz Cheney was honored Sunday night with a JFK Profile in Courage Award — a distinction the Kennedy family said was for "courage that does not quit." Jack Schlossberg — the youngest child of Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg, and the only grandson of JFK and Jackie Kennedy — delivered brief remarks at a Sunday ceremony before giving Cheney, 55, her award.
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Queen Elizabeth lights up Stonehenge for Platinum Jubilee

May 30 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II lit up Stonehenge in photos commemorating each decade of her 70-year British reign ahead of this week's historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations. "We've brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee! We've projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge," tweeted English...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases Memorial Day proclamation – here it is

Memorial Day is May 30 this year; it’s observed on the last Monday of May. The day honors the brave men and women service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the United States. President Joe Biden marked the day with an official proclamation — an action taken by the president each year.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Today is Tuesday, May 31, the 151st day of 2022 with 214 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include Genghis Khan, leader of the Mongol Empire, in 1162; poet Walt Whitman in 1819; surgeon William Mayo, founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1819; Pope Pius XI in 1857; radio humorist Fred Allen in 1894; actor Don Ameche in 1908; artist Ellsworth Kelly in 1923; Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1923; actor/director Clint Eastwood in 1930 (age 92); folk singer Peter Yarrow in 1938 (age 84); country singer Johnny Paycheck in 1938; British human rights activist Terry Waite in 1939 (age 83); actor Sharon Gless in 1943 (age 79); football Hall of Fame member Joe Namath in 1943 (age 79); British rock musician John Bonham in 1948; actor Tom Berenger in 1949 (age 73); actor Gregory Harrison in 1950 (age 72); comedian/actor/writer Chris Elliott in 1960 (age 62); actor Lea Thompson in 1961 (age 61); Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in 1963 (age 59); actor/model Brooke Shields in 1965 (age 57); actor Archie Panjabi in 1972 (age 50); actor Colin Farrell in 1976 (age 46); actor Eric Christian Olsen in 1977 (age 45); actor Yael Grobglas in 1984 (age 38); rapper Waka Flocka Flame, born Juaquin James Malphurs, in 1986 (age 36); actor Phillipa Soo in 1990 (age 32); rapper Azealia Banks in 1991 (age 31); singer Normani Hamilton in 1996 (age 26).
SCIENCE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
364K+
Followers
57K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy