Dierks Bentley and Elle King to host 2022 CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Country star Dierks Bentley and singer/songwriter and actress Elle King will host the music event of the summer, the 2022 CMA Fest. the event will air Wednesday, Aug 3 at 8/7c on ABC.

The 2022 CMA Fest features performances and collaborations on stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. Now celebrating its 49th year, the legendary festival hosts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states and 37 international countries. 2022 marks 19 years that the CMAs produced a summer long concert TV special.

“I’m thrilled we get to partner with Dierks and Elle as our hosts this year,” Sarah Trahern CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said. “They have such passion for the fans. I know the chemistry and camaraderie they bring to the stage will be felt by the millions of TV viewers around the globe.”

In addition to hosting, Bentley and King joins the list of performers for the Nissan Stadium stage on Sunday, June 12.

Hundreds of artists performed at CMA Fest with part of their proceeds going to high-quality music education initiatives across the United States through the CMA Foundation .

A limited number of four-day passes, plus recently announced single night tickets, for the Nissan Stadium nightly concerts are available at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST.

Tickets are also available for CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater, Fan Fair X and CMA Fest’s new Riverside Retreat, an exclusive premium destination along the Cumberland River.

View all the perks and purchase four-day and single-day tickets at CMAfest.com/tickets .

