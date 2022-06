Steve Descano, a Virginian prosecutor, is doing his part to make sure that people aren’t being forced to give birth, the law be damned. Almost two and a half years ago, I took my oath of office as prosecutor, and swore to protect my community from those who broke the law. The real threat, I now realize, may stem from those who write the law…So when the court’s draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked earlier this month, I committed to never prosecute a woman for making her own health care decisions. That means that no matter what the law in Virginia says, I will not prosecute a woman for having an abortion, or for being suspected of inducing one.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO