Laverne Cox Honored With Mattel’s First Transgender Barbie

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Mattel has unveiled their first transgender Barbie and who else to model the doll after than Laverne Cox. The iconic toy brand created the doll in Cox’s image to honor her work and impact as an advocate for LGBTQ rights. “I can’t believe it. I love her outfit,”...

Comments / 47

BasicWhiteGirl
4d ago

I dont let me daughter play with LOL dolls and now it seems she would be playing with Barbie either.

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

