Laverne Cox Honored With Mattel’s First Transgender Barbie

You’d think juggling a busy acting career in Hollywood would keep Yara Shahidi busy enough, but in 2017, the Black-ish and Grown-ish star also began her four-year undergraduate program at Harvard on top of it all. Studying in the institution’s Social Studies & African American departments, the 22 year old spent four years (plus a gap year) concentrating on “Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape.” Today, after completing her 136-page thesis paper, Shahidi is celebrating her official graduation. “It’s surreal to have finally hit this major milestone,” Shahidi tells Vogue. “I’ve known I wanted to go to college since I was four. By 17, I knew exactly what I wanted to study, so to see that come to fruition is a goal fulfilled.”

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO