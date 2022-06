A Southwest Florida foundation is making sure veterans feel honored this Memorial Day by giving them a chance to unwind on a free cruise out of Naples. Freedom Waters Foundation offers veterans a free cruise twice every year—once before Memorial Day and once before Veterans Day. The 90-minute cruises leave from 550 Port O Call Way, on vessels donated by the Naples Princess, and their purpose is to provide a therapeutic on-the-water experience that lets veterans leave their concerns on the dock and enjoy a day with each other. WINK News heard many stories on the cruise about how it helps to clear people’s minds.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO