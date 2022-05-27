TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays on N Center Parkway in Kennewick due to gas line

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Drivers are being advised to avoid the 1300-block of N Center Parkway on Friday afternoon after a driver collided with a gas line, causing a potential leak in the area.

According to a social media post by the Kennewick Police Department, first responders including teams from the Kennewick Fire Department arrived to the scene of the crash around 12:45 p.m. on May 27, 2022.

Authorities confirmed that only a single vehicle was involved in the collision, but a natural gas line was struck. That led Cascade Natural Gas personnel to be called to the scene of the accident to ensure the public’s safety.

As of 1:15 p.m., the gas line has officially been turned off by those crews—meaning there is no danger to the public or commuters.

However, southbound traffic on Center Parkway is still down to one lane as crews work to clean up and investigate what led to this crash. As a result, you may want to avoid the area during your afternoon commute through Kennewick.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publicly revealed.

