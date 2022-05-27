ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos told teacher ‘goodnight’

By Lee Brown
 4 days ago

Twisted killer Salvador Ramos played sad music during his slaughter in Texas — which began when he told a teacher “goodnight” before gunning her down, a student survivor recalled in a harrowing new interview.

Miah Cerrillo, the quick-thinking 11-year-old who smeared herself with her slain friend’s blood to play dead, divulged chilling details from Tuesday’s carnage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

She told CNN that her fourth-grade class had just finished watching Disney movie “Lilo & Stitch” Tuesday morning when their two teachers got an alert about an active shooter.

One of the educators raced to lock the door to their classroom — but Ramos, 18, was already there, and blasted his way in by shooting out a window in the door, the traumatized girl revealed in an off-camera interview.

Cerrillo saw Ramos backing the teacher into the room and deliberately making eye contact with her — before saying “Goodnight” and blasting her to death, she told the network.

She did not identify which of the two slain teachers — Irma Garcia, 46, and Eva Mireles, 44 — was shot first.

But Ramos quickly killed the other educator, as well as many of the 19 kids he would go on to murder, said Cerrillo, who was also injured by fragments that hit her head, shoulders and back.

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following the shooting on May 24, 2022.
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

After the initial flurry of shots, Ramos headed into the adjoining classroom — with Cerrillo hearing screams as more of her friends were slaughtered.

Ramos then started playing loud, sad music, she said — describing it to CNN as “I want people to die” music.

It was while he was in the adjoining room that Cerrillo put her hand in the blood pouring from one of her slain friends, rubbing it all over herself to appear dead herself, she said.

Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of the shooting at Robb Elementary School.
REUTERS/Marco Bello

During that time, Cerrillo and a friend also grabbed a phone belonging to one of their dead teachers to make a desperate 911 call — one of several that flooded in from the school during the massacre.

She told CNN that she begged the dispatcher, “Please come, please come — we’re in trouble!”

The brave youngster then lay still — reportedly on top of her slain friend to make it look more convincing — for more than an hour before police finally burst in and shot dead Ramos.

Dora Mendoza, grandmother to victim Amerie Jo Garza cries as she pays respects to her granddaughter her classmates.
Kin Man Hui/The San Antonio Express-News via AP

The ordeal was so excruciating, the youngster was convinced she had been trapped there unaided for at least three hours, her family said.

The youngster broke down in tears as she talked about the delay in cops’ response — which has since sparked public outrage after distressing videos emerged showing parents begging cops outside to storm the classroom, CNN said.

It took police officials until Friday — three days after the massacre — for them to finally admit that they “made the wrong decision” in waiting so long to breach the room and save thes students.

The ordeal was so excruciating, Miah Cerrillo thought she had been unaided for at least three hours, her family said.
William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP

Cerrillo’s mom told CNN that she already called her daughter her “miracle baby” because she survived a tumor in her abdomen that doctors had predicted would kill her soon after birth.

She almost had a lucky escape from Tuesday’s trauma, too — missing school in the morning because of an earache.

Her mother offered to keep her out of school all day, she said. But the youngster wanted to see her friends — many she watched die before her very eyes just an hour after she returned to class.

Miah Cerrillo managed to survive the mass shooting in Texas by covering herself in her friend’s blood and playing dead.
GoFundMe

She is now “extremely traumatized,” unable to sleep and has clumps of hair falling out, CNN said. An online fundraiser to help pay for therapy had by Friday raised $199,000 — almost 20 times the target of $10,000.

The brave youngster was too terrified to either talk on camera or to a male reporter — but “wanted to share her story so people can know what it’s like to live through a school shooting” and hopefully “help prevent a tragedy like this from happening to other children,” CNN said.

UVALDE, TX
#School Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Cnn#Ap Photo
