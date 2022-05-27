Jadeveon Clowney: “Much better feeling” being back with Browns

Colts HC Frank Reich has been highly impressed by QB Matt Ryan but is still on board with the veteran’s idea to simplify the offensive playbook. “I always knew that he was a great passer, but his accuracy, it’s insane. I mean, it’s insane accurate,” Reich said, via ColtsWire.com. “So, it just reminds me of the Peyton Mannings of the world, the Philip Rivers of the world, just his accuracy – how smart he is, what a natural leader he is. For a guy that smart, he really keeps it simple and he wants to keep it simple. Some guys want to keep adding to the offense, you know what Marcus (Brady), Matt (Ryan), and I and the rest of the guys, we’re talking about what can we take out? Let’s just eliminate the clutter. Let’s just get to the plays that we like,” Reich said. “We build a thing over four years, now’s a chance to reset. I know we’ve had a different quarterback every year, but Matt is really, ‘Let’s dial it back, get good at the basics and get to know our guys and put our guys in the best position,’ which is what we’re always trying to do, but I think he’s going to help us with that.”

