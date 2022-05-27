ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jadeveon Clowney: “Much better feeling” being back with Browns

By pioniere says:
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the Browns this week in a move that will allow him to stay for the same place for two straight years for the first time in a while. Clowney was traded by the Texans to the Seahawks in 2019 and then spent a...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

23rd woman files lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns elected to move on from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and traded for controversial star signal-caller Deshaun Watson in March after it was learned that Watson would not face criminal charges over 22 lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. Two grand juries declined to indict Watson. Two of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson wants to ‘smack’ 1 star QB

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson definitely wants to collect a few sacks at the NFL level, and there is one specific quarterback he would love to take down. Hutchinson spoke to Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan at the 2022 NFLPA Rookie Premiere and was asked if there was a specific quarterback he wanted to sack. Hutchinson cited Tom Brady, and that he would relish the opportunity to “smack” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Mayfield, OH
Local
Texas Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players Who Could Fall On The Depth Chart In 2022

There is plenty of hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns heading into the 2022 season. They’ve acquired two Pro Bowl players in Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper. The front office also managed to keep most of the defensive unit together while adding more talent as well. That being said, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Seahawks#Titans#American Football#Texans
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/30/22)

The Browns have been a hot news topic, mainly because of the offseason trade for Deshaun Watson that has left Baker Mayfield‘s future up in the air. According to Mary Kay Cabot, there appears to be no change on the horizon for the Browns or Mayfield. Her sources indicate...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich has been highly impressed by QB Matt Ryan but is still on board with the veteran’s idea to simplify the offensive playbook. “I always knew that he was a great passer, but his accuracy, it’s insane. I mean, it’s insane accurate,” Reich said, via ColtsWire.com. “So, it just reminds me of the Peyton Mannings of the world, the Philip Rivers of the world, just his accuracy – how smart he is, what a natural leader he is. For a guy that smart, he really keeps it simple and he wants to keep it simple. Some guys want to keep adding to the offense, you know what Marcus (Brady), Matt (Ryan), and I and the rest of the guys, we’re talking about what can we take out? Let’s just eliminate the clutter. Let’s just get to the plays that we like,” Reich said. “We build a thing over four years, now’s a chance to reset. I know we’ve had a different quarterback every year, but Matt is really, ‘Let’s dial it back, get good at the basics and get to know our guys and put our guys in the best position,’ which is what we’re always trying to do, but I think he’s going to help us with that.”
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Texans Climb In Latest NFL Power Ranking

Stop the presses! For once, the Houston Texans have not been ranked last in an NFL power ranking. That honor goes to the Seattle Seahawks in Pro Football Focus' latest ranking, with the Texans reaching the dizzying heights of 28th place. The Texans were able to finally start their rebuild...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NBC Sports

Cardinals’ Jeff Gladney dies at 25

Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25. News of Gladney’s death was first made public by Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who played with Gladney at TCU. “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Justin Reid says practicing against Chiefs offense makes defense better

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid says it’s helping a young defense to practice against Patrick Mahomes and such a potent offense. When the National Football League revealed its regular-season schedule for the 2022 season, the conversation around the slate for the Kansas City Chiefs was about its difficulty. Each team tends to rise up to the challenge of playing the Chiefs each and every week as a sort of mini-Super Bowl, as if a potential victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in any given week is a major victory for the opponent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Pirates Make Cole Tucker Decision: MLB World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated a very prominent young player for assignment. The Pirates acquired infielder Yu Chang from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash and had to make room for him. Cole Tucker, who's dating Vanessa Hudgens, was the odd-man-out. Pirates fans aren't too surprised that Tucker was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Gridiron Junkies

Best Available NFL Free Agents Right Now

The NFL free agency class of 2022 is more diverse than it is showy. Even though the high end of this list doesn't feature many young players in their prime, I've never had to leave so many good possibilities out of the Top 101. The NFL is becoming more and more of a one-year contract league, and this list reflects that with a number of well-known players.
Yardbarker

Should Browns Be Done Building The Roster?

With mandatory minicamp around the corner and Jadeveon Clowney on board, the Cleveland Browns look set. Unless you are concerned about the lack of depth at linebacker, tight end, or wide receiver, or safety. Andrew Berry took a break from roster-tweaking to settle David Njoku‘s contract extension. And things...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy