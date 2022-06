SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are searching Lake Michigan for a man who is believed to have jumped from the north break wall. According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, on May 30 around 10:30 p.m. crews were sent to help the Sheboygan Police Department look for a man who might have jumped into Lake Michigan. It is believed that he jumped from the north break wall.

