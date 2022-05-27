ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Mexican regulator fines Spain's Iberdrola unit $466 mln

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDqqp_0fslDlQP00

MEXICO CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's energy regulator fined a unit of Spain's Iberdrola 9.15 billion pesos ($466.4 million), arguing they violated a so-called self-supply power generation permit by selling electricity to their partners, according to a regulatory filing.

Iberdrola Energia Monterrey delivered energy to partners in exchange for economic compensation, which constitutes a sale that is not allowed under the self-supply figure for which the permit was granted, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) said in the resolution posted on its website this week.

"The described conduct is unlawful since it affects the legal rights that oblige the permit holder not to sell, resell or by any legal act transfer capacity or electric energy," the resolution said.

Iberdrola (IBE.MC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the fine, which CRE said can still be challenged.

The resolution did not identify Iberdrola Energia Monterrey's partners, though a permit approved by CRE in 2012 lists British American Tobacco de Mexico; convenience store chain Oxxo, owned by bottler FEMSA ; Kimberly Clark de Mexico and Nissan Mexicana.

Food supplier Sigma, a subsidiary of Mexico's Grupo Alfa (ALFAA.MX), along with grocery chains Chedraui (CHDRAUIB.MX) and Soriana (SORIANAB.MX) and steel manufacturer Ternium Mexico are listed on the permit.

The fine imposed on the Spanish firm, which has been openly criticized by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, comes amid a review of the "self-supply permits" that were issued under the previous government. read more

The current administration has said that companies have misused the permits.

It also comes amid the government's efforts to strengthen the role of the state-run utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), which the president says was affected by the energy reforms of 2013/14.

($1= 19.6063 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Mexico turns back the clock on oil reforms, closes down foreign investment

The Mexican state oil company, Pemex, is no stranger to Houston. It co-owned a refinery in Deer Park with Shell starting in 1993. But this year, Pemex took control of the Deer Park facility after making a deal to buy out Shell. Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, celebrated the sale’s completion in January.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Mexican judge suspends bullfights in world's largest ring

A Mexican judge on Friday ordered a suspension of bullfighting in Mexico City's Plaza de Toros, the world's largest bullring, after activists filed a lawsuit against the centuries-old practice. Mexico is a bastion of bullfighting but the tradition -- and the 50,000-capacity Plaza de Toros -- face an uncertain future.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spain#Mln#Mexico City#Mexican#Reuters#Cre#Oxxo#Femsa#Nissan Mexicana#Grupo Alfa#Chedraui#Ternium Mexico#Spanish
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ovidio Guzmán López, El Chapo’s Drug Lord Son Who Walks Free Today

Born in 1990, Ovidio Guzmán López was 18 when he joined his father's Sinaloa Cartel. Now, he helps produce and traffic thousands of pounds of narcotics every year. Since the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel has been laundering money and trafficking drugs into the United States and bribing, torturing, or murdering anyone who crosses it. While its leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was captured in 2016, his son, Ovidio Guzmán López, remains at large — but not for lack of trying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian cruise missile that hit Ukrainian chemical plant was just yards away from striking fertiliser plant which would have 'engulfed Odessa completely in toxic cloud'

A Russian cruise missile narrowly avoided causing an environmental disaster when it crashed into a Ukrainian chemical plant in the southern port city of Odessa. The 2,200mph Kalibr rocket struck the ammonia plant in a false flag operation at around 5pm on Friday, May 20, missing its storage tanks by just 100 yards.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy