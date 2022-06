Sunday, June 5 we will ride bikes on the TAMED trail in Kane. We will meet at Musante St in Warren by 1:30 or at the TAMED trailhead, on Route 6, Kane at 2:15 p.m. Linda Ross will be the leader and can be reached for questions at 814-726-3920 or 814-688-5908.

