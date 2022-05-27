IMPACT Wrestling On 5/26/22 Sees Uptick In Viewership

Paul Wight wants to work with Wardlow in every conceivable way. Formerly known as The Big Show, Paul Wight has had his day in the sun as the young monstrous heel that legends such as Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage worked to help get over. Now, in AEW, Paul is selective about when he wrestles but he has a number of individuals he wants to work with the first one that comes to mind is Wardlow.

