HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A brief tornado caused damage in part of Horry County, according to officials. The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that an EF-0 tornado moved through the Loris area at 65 miles per hour on Friday. The NWS said the weak tornado touched down near Circle Drive, moving to the north-northeast before lifting near Fox Bay Road a minute later.

LORIS, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO