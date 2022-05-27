ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team advances to South Jersey, Group 1, tournament final

By Joe Ragozzino

 4 days ago

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team, under longtime head coach Beth Larkin, has advanced to the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1, tournament. The second-seeded Ridgers will visit top-seeded Haddonfield in the championship...





West Orange HS baseball team enters state tourney on a roll

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team entered the postseason on a hot streak. The Mountaineers, under head coach Tim Blumkin, had an eight-game winning streak going into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament. West Orange...
WEST ORANGE, NJ


UPDATED: Irvington HS track teams excel at East Coast Relays

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track-and-field team competes at the East Coast Relays on May 24 in Randolph. The boys 4×200 meter relay, at left, placed second in 1:31.32. The girls 4×200 meter relay, at right, placed fourth in 1:49.55. The IHS...
IRVINGTON, NJ


Columbia HS baseball team seeks solid run in sectional

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team received the No. 6 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament. The Cougars were scheduled to host No. 11 seed Bloomfield in the first round on Wednesday, June 1....
COLUMBIA, NJ


Columbia HS track-and-field teams impress at Essex County meets

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track-and-field teams enjoyed good efforts at the Essex County relay championships on Thursday, May 26, in Livingston. The teams each took fifth place overall. Here are the boys results:. 4×1,600 meter relay: Dan Butkus, Aaron Glassman, Nate Lindstrom...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ


Bloomfield HS softball team defeats Belleville

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Belleville, 12-5, on May 23 in Belleville. Senior Hope Kornstein went 4-for-5 with two singles, a double, a triple, and three RBIs to lead Bloomfield’s 18-hit attack. Sophomore Olivia Laub had two hits and two RBIs, and seniors Isabella Olaya and Emily Tice and sophomore Victoria Feliciano each had two hits and one RBI. Sophomore Madeline Batori had two hits. Bloomfield moved to 11-14 on the season.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ


Young angler from Glen Ridge catches a whopping five fish at derby

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Will Schaller, of Glen Ridge, caught the most fish in the boys 6-10 age category at the Essex County Fishing Derby at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange on Thursday, May 26. The angler, who caught five fish, is joined by sister Noelle. Congratulating him are Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., left, and Essex County Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ


West Orange HS music program holds awards ceremony

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Music Department held its annual awards ceremony outside on May 23. Supervisor of fine arts Louis Quagliato welcomed students and family members. Music educators — Elena Peres in orchestra; Lew Kelly, Erin Lagatic and Josh Zimmer in band; William Farley...
WEST ORANGE, NJ


South Orange youth catches an impressive 10 fish at fishing derby

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gabriel Levine, of South Orange, caught the most fish in the boys 11-15 age category at the Essex County Fishing Derby at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange on Thursday, May 26. He caught 10 fish. Congratulating him are Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., left, and Essex County Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ


West Orange unveils its townwide app

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Downtown West Orange Alliance, in cooperation with the township of West Orange, has officially launched the West Orange app, where users can find information on the township’s many attractions, restaurants, events and more. West Orange is one of only five towns in New...
WEST ORANGE, NJ


Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children raises $450,000 at annual gala

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children raised more than $450,000 — meeting and exceeding its target goal — to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark Catholic schools at its annual gala in West Orange’s Pleasantdale Chateau on May 11.
WEST ORANGE, NJ


Chinese program at Glen Ridge HS has banner year

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Chinese program at Glen Ridge High School has completed a year of accomplishments highlighted by a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. A special recognition of the province of Fujian was held in a gym on Friday, May 21, and the entire school was invited.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ






Helen Welcker Spoon

Helen Welcker Spoon lived a beautiful life, enriching the souls of many with her generous compassion, wisdom, unique gifts, and warm smile. After 88 inspiring years, she beamed her last smile on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Winchester Gardens in Maplewood, NJ. She leaves behind many adoring friends, family, and acquaintances whose lives were enhanced by her optimism, courage, and strength. A lifelong learner, her glass was always more than half full. Helen was born in Columbus, OH, where she graduated a year early with honors from Grandview High School. She received her undergraduate degree in History from Oberlin College and a Masters in Literacy Education from Ball State. She taught elementary and junior high students, and adult literacy. She raised her family in Richmond, IN, and later moved to Cincinnati, OH. She was an avid reader, a lecturer, and a volunteer for numerous organizations, including the Harriet Beecher Stowe House and the Freedom Center where she was a docent. Helen was a devoted wife to her husband Kenneth Spoon until his passing in 1988. She is survived by her daughters Kathy and Lori Spoon, grandchildren Hannah & Alex Rafkin and Miles & Margaret Veach, and beloved family members Nancy & Jim Bouldin, Sharon Rowland, Jim Bouldin, Linda Bodnar, Susan Spoon, Sandy Freer and Cindy Spoon.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ


Oranges and Maplewood NAACP celebrates teen poet

TRENTON, NJ — On May 26, Makayla C. Rivera, a 10th-grade student at West Orange High School and a student-member of the NAACP Oranges and Maplewood Branch’s ACT-SO Program, received the 2022 Governor’s Award in the Arts Education in the written poetry category. The awards ceremony was held in Trenton and Rivera was nominated by the NAACP branch. It was a very festive, celebratory event where several high school students and teachers from across the state of New Jersey performed and received awards for the various categories of the arts. This award program began in 1980 to promote awareness and appreciation of the arts, recognizing creativity, talent and leadership.
TRENTON, NJ


NJAW invests $850,000 in Maplewood infrastructure

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — New Jersey American Water announced May 27 that it will replace approximately 2,100 feet of aging water main in Maplewood from now through mid-July. The company will upgrade the aging 8-inch cast iron water lines that were installed in the 1900s with new 16-inch ductile iron main along Baker Street from Ridgewood Road to Maplewood Avenue and from Dunnell Road to Burnet Street.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ

