Saint Louis County, MN

Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-28 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extreme caution if venturing our on these water bodies as many hazards exist. In addition to rising levels, any thunderstorms that produce strong winds could cause larger waves on these lakes, which could further cause...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barton, Bates, Benton, Cass, Cedar, Cooper, Henry, Hickory by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Bates; Benton; Cass; Cedar; Cooper; Henry; Hickory; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Morgan; Pettis; Saline; St. Clair; Vernon SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 298 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTON BATES BENTON CASS CEDAR COOPER HENRY HICKORY HOWARD JACKSON JOHNSON LAFAYETTE MORGAN PETTIS SALINE ST. CLAIR VERNON
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Greene; Hickory; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; St. Clair; Vernon; Webster FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in southeast Kansas, Bourbon, Cherokee, and Crawford. In Missouri, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Vernon, and Webster. * Through Wednesday morning * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
BARTON COUNTY, MO

