Effective: 2022-05-31 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON Southwest swell at 2 to 3 feet at a dominant period of around 17 seconds is expected to continue into this evening. However, the sneaker wave threat from this long period swell is now low, so the Beach Hazards Statement will be allowed to expire. Continue to be cautious in areas where wave run-up is possible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO