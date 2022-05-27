ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-28 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extreme caution if venturing our on these water bodies as many hazards exist. In addition to rising levels, any thunderstorms that produce strong winds could cause larger waves on these lakes, which could further cause...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aitkin; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hill City, or 19 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jacobson around 650 PM CDT. Swan River and Warba around 655 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Aitkin, Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Brown, Carver, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Becker; Benton; Big Stone; Brown; Carver; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Itasca; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Otter Tail; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine TORNADO WATCH 293 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BECKER BENTON BIG STONE BROWN CARVER CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD ITASCA KANABEC KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MARTIN MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON NICOLLET OTTER TAIL POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WATONWAN WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

