New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels. Hicks was scratched from the lineup last Thursday for hamstring tightness and he remained out for the next two games before returning on Sunday. He is back on the sidelines Tuesday following an off day Monday, though it's not clear if he suffered a setback or not. Aaron Judge is covering center field while Matt Carpenter enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO