Coffee drinkers are perfectionists & juice lovers cling to their inner child – what your fave drink says about you

By Hayley Minn
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9SRg_0fslBamq00

THEY say you are what you eat – but what about drink?

We told yesterday how tea lovers are the best at cracking jokes. And psychologist Emma Kenny says you can tell a lot about someone from their favourite tipple. So settle down with a tea, coffee – or something stronger – as she tells Hayley Minn what that drink says about you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGkxR_0fslBamq00
Settle down with a tea, coffee – or something stronger – as we tell you what that drink says about you Credit: Shutterstock

Black coffee = perfectionist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TI2rn_0fslBamq00
You come across as an introvert but you manage your emotional energy well Credit: Getty

A PERFECTIONIST who takes no prisoners is indicated here. While some may consider that a bit harsh, in reality you afford yourself the same level of judgment as everyone else, meaning that you always do a job well.

You come across as an introvert but, in truth, manage your emotional energy well, expending it only on those that matter most to you.

Cocktail = spontaneous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKj6a_0fslBamq00
You love spontaneity and have a carpe diem Credit: Getty

YOU love spontaneity and have a carpe diem – seize the day – attitude to everyday life.

You want to try everything, go everywhere and live your life as fully as you possibly can. And your no-holds-barred approach to pretty much every­­thing is infectious to all the people around you.

Water = planner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbghR_0fslBamq00
You love to plan and are a scrupulous scheduler Credit: Shutterstock

BEING in nature and taking long walks in the woods are preferable to a boozy night at a bar. You enjoy seeing life in technicolour and want nothing to subdue your vision.

You love to plan and are a scrupulous scheduler, meaning if there’s an event to organise, you’ll be the first to get the call.

Juice = childlike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hykj_0fslBamq00
Your inner child is present in everything you do Credit: Getty

YOUR inner child is present in everything you do. You love having fun and bring your playfulness to even the most mundane activities, making you a genuine joy to be around.

While your behaviour may, at times, be childish, you are a sensitive and deeply caring person.

Wine = Serious but fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIDbU_0fslBamq00
You are also the first on the dance floor and the last one off it Credit: Getty

MATURE, responsible and someone who always gets the job done. That’s how others see you.

You are a top contender in everything you do. And though you like to be taken seriously, those closest to you see a very different side – as you are also the first on the dance floor and the last one off it.

Milk = homebird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rr8Sc_0fslBamq00
You make your home so welcoming you are rarely alone Credit: Getty

MILK drinkers are happiest in familiar settings, surrounded by those they love. You have a true sense of gratitude and ask very little of others, other than their company.

You make your home so welcoming you are rarely alone and this is just how you like it. You take joy in the simple pleasures and have an enviable mindset.

Lemonade = social animal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHGby_0fslBamq00
You sacrifice your own needs to meet those of others Credit: Getty

A SOCIAL chameleon who can fit into any situation is denoted by this preference. You care too much about others’ opinions, but people are important to you and that is why you are adored.

You could benefit from being more confident and assertive as, occasionally, you sacrifice your own needs to meet those of others.

Beer = trustworthy

BEER drinkers are seen as reliable, trustworthy and true straight talkers. Although some people may accuse you of being blunt, you don’t believe dressing up the truth ever helped.

While this is why you are respected and loved by your friends and family, you can tend to overstretch yourself and get burnt out.

Cola = mischievous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLsX7_0fslBamq00
if there is a prank to be played, then you will be behind it Credit: Getty

COLA fans have mischief at their core, and if there is a prank to be played, then they will be behind it. That noted, they have a very serious side and are deep thinkers.

While they are always on the list for every social event, they invest heavily in close relationships, and only have a few very close friends.

Gin & tonic = mysterious

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVN0c_0fslBamq00
You are considered a go-to friend when those around you face challenges Credit: Getty

IF gin and tonic is your tipple, you have a mysterious side to your personality and some people consider you to be a bit of an enigma.

While you are happy to confide in your nearest and dearest, you believe less is more where confidantes are concerned. Because you have a strong moral code, you are considered a go-to friend when those around you face challenges.

#Juice#Black Coffee#Gin And Tonic#Inner Child#Beer#Food Drink#Lifestyle Water
The US Sun

The US Sun

