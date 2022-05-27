ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg Garden Club's 2022 home and garden tour: The Progress-Index exclusive images

By Kristi K. Higgins, The Progress-Index
 4 days ago

PETERSBURG — Did you miss the Petersburg Garden Club's walking/driving tour this year during the Garden Club of Virginia’s 89th annual Historic Garden Week? Homeowners and Club members knocked themselves out. It was spectacular!

"It was an above-average year for us," Kathy Hayes, co-chair of Petersburg Historic Garden Day said. "Four hundred twelve tickets were purchased; we usually sell between 300-350."

The tour was primarily focused in the Historic Poplar Lawn area. It featured four private homes and gardens as well as an enchanting woodland garden.

The homes included 129 Marshall Street [Michael Maszaros and Andrew Cushin], 133 Marshall Street [Jill Hendricks and Jason Lucas], 215 South Jefferson Street [Deborah and Conway Boyce], 221 South Jefferson Street [Eleni and Richard Murphy], and garden only at 1675 Mount Vernon Street [Barb and Gary Rudolph].

Cockade City Garden Club

The Cockade City Garden Club served lunch at Second Presbyterian Church at 419 W. Washington St. in Petersburg. Diners were treated to a continuous fashion show provided by All Manor of Things Gift Shop. In addition to the luncheon and fashion show, a geranium plant sale fundraiser took place chaired by Cockade City Garden Club member Linda Maclin.

According to Cockade City Garden Club member Linda Wynne, lunch will be served at Flowerdew Hundred in Prince George County next year.

"It was a great day, and the weather was perfect. I think we had more people attend the luncheon than other years." Wynne who chairs the luncheon said. "We were busier than ever before, but it was a great busy. We sold out of geraniums."

Ticket holders previewed “Matters of Scale: Charles F. Gillette in Petersburg,”, a public exhibit at the Petersburg Public Library until June 30.

Renowned landscape architect Charles F. Gillette [1886–1969] designed gardens in Petersburg. The special exhibit features Gillette's garden blueprints for Petersburg clients from the 1920s to the ’50s. It also includes his desk and a bench designed and made by Gillette.

Artist Catherine Venable's "Matters of Scale" painting which commemorates Petersburg Historic Garden Day and the Gillette exhibition was on display at the Library. It features properties on the tour, the Petersburg Public Library as well as garden club members making flower arrangements.

Garden party at 'Strawberry Hill': Petersburg Garden Club celebrated on historic lawn: Cats, dogs, elephants fall from sky

Petersburg points of interest

Centre Hill Museum provided complimentary cups of tea and cookies in the dining room of the Bolling family home. At Historic Battersea, a rare example of Palladian-style architecture listed on the National Register of Historic Places, tours were given.

Ticketholders were also encouraged to visit the Exchange Building Museum and Blandford Church Museum.

Proceeds from the tour support the Garden Club of Virginia's mission to restore and preserve Virginia's historic public gardens and landscapes and fund research fellowships in landscape architecture.

Visit VAGardenWeek.org to read descriptions of each property. At the top of the website, click on Tour Guidebook. The Petersburg tour can be found on pages 170 - 172.

According to Hayes, the 2023 Petersburg Historic Garden Day will take place on Tuesday, April 18.

Exhibit curated by Library of Virginia: Petersburg hosts public exhibit: Charles F. Gillette, renowned landscape architect

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram, and subscribe to us at progress-index.com.

