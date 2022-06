LILLINGTON — Harnett County Manager Brent Trout is recommending a 16 cents reduction in property tax rates and an increase in fire taxes for two districts in a proposed budget for the July 1 fiscal year. The decrease will still amount to an increase in property tax bills, but on a smaller scale compared to the county’s current tax rate with new property values.

HARNETT COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO