Canton, MS

Motion filed to dismiss Morris Bevily case

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Assistant District Attorney at the 22nd Judicial District Court Patrick Beasley filed a motion to dismiss the capital murder case against Morris Bevily on Friday, May 27.

Morris and T’Kia Bevily were charged with capital murder in the death of Morris’ 14-month-old daughter, Jurayah Smith in October 2017.

T’Kia was found not guilty of capital murder on May 13, 2022, after being granted a retrial. One of the jurors in the initial trial failed to disclose he is related to the child’s mother.

The motion requests the dismissal of Morris’ case without prejudice. The motion stated there is insufficient evidence to prosecute the matter.

