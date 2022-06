ST. GEORGE — Following a report of a home burglary on Friday, a man was arrested after being spotted the next day by an officer who recognized him from security footage. Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, an officer just starting his shift was heading to the St. George Police Department for a briefing when he noticed a man near 800 East and St. George Boulevard that matched the description of a suspect wanted in connection with a residential burglary reported the previous day.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO