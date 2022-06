(KNSI) — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says it is extending the statewide ban on poultry events until July 1st. The ban was first enacted in April and includes all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions, and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together and then dispersed. The ban was extended once to help stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO