The scoop on Eat Black Charlotte Week

By Your704 Staff
 4 days ago
The second annual Eat Black Charlotte Week is planned for June 3-12, 2022. (Unsplash)

CHARLOTTE — In May 2020, a group of Charlotte foodies set out to create change following the death of George Floyd.

In an effort “to change the narrative and redirect our emotions to something positive,” they urged people to support Charlotte’s Black-owned restaurants and food trucks, and post about their visits using #EatBlkCLT.

By that fall, the group’s short-term goal expanded into a movement, and the social media account @EatBlkCLT was established on Instagram and Facebook.

Fast forward a few more months to June 2021, when the first-ever Eat Black Charlotte Week was held.

Now, the second edition is planned for June 3-12. During the promotion, diners can enjoy prix fixe lunch and dinner menus from participating Black-owned restaurants and food trucks in the Charlotte area.

The weeklong food event will wind down with the family-friendly EatBlkCLT Food & Cultural Festival from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 11 at 835 Gesco St. Admission is free.

For more information, go to eatblkclt.com.

Mark Baum
4d ago

why the racism. if it was eat white Charlotte people would be saying that's racist. why is this not?

