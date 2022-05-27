ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

First Look at the Ray-Ban x Scuderia Ferrari Limited Edition Styles

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off of immense success at the beginning of their Formula 1 Season, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are now bringing their talents to the design world, with the customization of two limited edition Ray-Ban Ferrari eyewear styles. Both Leclerc and Sainz shaped classic Ray-Ban silhouettes into looks that...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Nike’s N7 Collection Is Introducing a New Air Max 95

Nike’s N7 imprint – the initiative that supports Native American and Indigenous youth culture across the nation – has seen collaborations with sporing stars Lauren Schad and Kyrie Irving on sneakers that look to champion the communities they come from. Now, the N7 collection welcomes a new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Pops Up With the "French Blue" Motif

The Air Jordan 13 has been fairly active with its releases thus far in 2022. We’ve seen the high-cut model arrive in various palettes including “Court Purple” and “Del Sol” schemes, and it has elected to borrow a classic “French Blue” theme. Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
Charles Leclerc
hypebeast.com

Here's an In-Depth Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Friends & Family" PE Sample

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie gave everyone a glimpse at the player exclusive Air Jordan 1 “Friends & Family” pair that was gifted to all Jordan Brand athletes. English Sole just graced us with a closer look at a sample edition that boasts of an ever-changing color outfit giving off a full top-to-bottom chameleon vibe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"

When the holidays come around, sneaker lovers start to build up a substantial amount of excitement as Jordan Brand will typically end the year off with some retro bangers. The tradition for the brand is to always release a special Air Jordan 11 colorway whether it be a classic or a modernized variation, and this year this “Cherry” colorway seen above is getting an official launch.
APPAREL
Complex

All the Shoes on Display at Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 Exhibition

As we learned on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that was orchestrated by the late Virgil Abloh will be on full display at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn this week. The space, known as the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition, will be open to the public starting tomorrow, May 21 through May 31 and will showcase all 47 iterations of the French luxury fashion house’s collaborative Air Force 1s.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 36 "Global Game"

Following the release of an Air Jordan 8 earlier last winter, Washington Wizards star Rui Hachimura now reveals another similarly-themed collaboration with Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 36 “Global Games.” The upcoming performance pairs continue to pay homage to Hachimura’s Japanese roots, arriving in a dried clay works-like makeup with bright red piping accents and Kanji text. Pull tabs on the tongue arrive in a traditional gridded design, featuring mismatched Jumpman and Hachimura’s samurai logos, which were designed by his mother in honor of Hachimura’s family name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

The adidas Orketro Is Inspired by Brutalism and 90s Running Sneakers

Energy is certainly high around right now as its crossover collaborations with the likes of luxury houses Gucci and Balenciaga have created a substantial amount of buzz. However, the brand is also looking to spark some energy for its inline offerings this season by pushing out newer silhouettes, and one that has just emerged on our radar is the adidas Orketro.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revisits a 1991 Advertisement with the Air Jordan 36 "Flight School"

The Air Jordan 36 “Flight School” offers sneakerheads a trip down memory lane to the days of Spike and Mike, a Jordan Brand ad campaign that began in 1987. Spike Lee directed the spots while also playing the role of Mars Blackmon, a character from his first feature-length film She’s Gotta Have It. Similar to Spike himself, Mars is depicted as a fan of the Knicks and Air Jordans in the film. The relevant spot to this colorway finds Mars promoting “Flight School”, a place where one can “learn how to sign lotsa autographs” and “learn how to play golf in the offseason” alongside other classic Jordan references. Though the graphics found on this pair are pulled from an old Michael Jordan x Spike Lee x Nike trading card design based on the aforementioned spot.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Has Just Teased a New Instalment of the Air Zoom Flight 95

Has just unveiled a brand new instalment of the Air Zoom Flight 95. Following its recent paisley-covered trio in collaboration with Supreme, this new adaptation the sneaker is coming in a refreshed colorway. Taking on a white foundation, other combinations of black and blue can be spotted throughout the panelling design. The Swoosh welcomes a “Teal” color hue this time around, bringing a revitalized feel to the shoe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the DeLorean Alpha5 Electric Sportscar

41 years after the DeLorean Motor Company released the iconic DMC-12 sportscar, DeLorean now introduces the Alpha5 electric concept. Staying true to the original silhouette seen in Back to the Future, the Alpha5 maintains the DMC-12’s signature gull-wing doors, two-tone stainless steel trim, and rear window louver. The chiseled edges have been smoothed out in favor of more fluid lines while head and tail lights appear as thin LED rows.
CARS
hypebeast.com

RAW EMOTIONS Releases its Mascot Tiger Rug in a Fresh Mint Colorway

Following the release of its updated Mascot Tiger Yellow Rug and Tiger Cat Yellow range, RAW EMOTIONS has returned with yet another new color take on its signature rug. This time around, the brand has put together with it calls a “Family of Mint,” centered around a pastel green tone.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 campers designed to provide you with the ultimate glamping experience

After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. The pandemic may restrict my actual traveling plans, but it definitely cannot restrict my daydreams about vacations! Jetsetting on a flight may not be a practical option right now, but I do think Camping is a plausible plan. There’s nothing more comforting or exciting than lounging about in a cozy camper while you explore the countryside. You never feel out of place, because these little campers manage to feel like a home on wheels! Fill it up with your dear belongings, and it’s your home away from home. Not to mention the camper designs today are super innovative and inventive! These resourceful campers manage to cater to almost all of our needs, solving various problems, and turning our camping experience into a fulfilling and comfortable one.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean"

Michael Jordan influence on sneaker culture is so far beyond his playing days that he’s got a cornucopia of colorways that have reached their own level of iconic status even if he didn’t actually lace them up in-game. One of these iterations is the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” which after originally dropping in 2006 is gearing up to receive a retro release this season. After surfacing via early pictures in January, the brand has finally released its official images.
BEAUTY & FASHION
yankodesign.com

Innovative + inventive sneaker designs that are the future of footwear

Shoes started off as functional designs meant to protect our feet, however with time they’ve now turned into style statements, a representation of our personality and our personal fashion sense. After all, don’t they say that you can tell a lot about a man by the state of his shoes? Personally, I love a good pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers, ones that can get me through the day without giving me any shoe bites, and also match my outfits! However, I do know that this isn’t the case with everybody. People have high demands and expectations when it comes to their footwear, hence designers are unleashing all of their creative juices, leaving no stones unturned in making unique, innovative, and ergonomic shoes! From Nike-inspired minimal trendy shoes to watercolor sneakers – these footwear designs are as futuristic, inventive, and fashionable as they can get!
APPAREL

